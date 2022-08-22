Active-duty military teaches kids in Porterville’s STARBASE program

“We had people fly out from Washington, from the Pentagon and the Department of Defense to take a tour,” Pommier said. “I think they were pretty much blown away by the facility that we had here.”

The STARBASE program could potentially be available to all fifth grade students in the Central Valley in time through PUSD labs, namely, The Future Ready Lab / Qualcomm Thinkabit Lab and the Garner Holt “AniMakerspace” Lab.

Although STARBASE is for fifth graders, the Porterville Military Academy provides other hands-on experience to 7-10 grade cadets as well. For example, the Academy of Aviation and Leadership is incorporated with the PMA and has 15 flight simulators and other aviation training experiences. It allowed cadet Brady Unruh to be the first PMA cadet to receive his FAA private pilot license through the Air force Flight Academy this summer.