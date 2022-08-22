Tulare schools go from online learning to online healthcare

Tulare Joint Union High School District offers Hazel Health to students to provide support for parents with sick children at home, and school staff as the number of students continues to increase

TULARE – For the first time, the Tulare Joint Union High School District will be offering a supplemental telehealth service for students. The service will address students’ physical and mental health needs.

As schools continue to grow it requires all hands on deck. By implementing Hazel Health, a telehealth service, it not only offers the opportunity for district staff to have additional support, but also provides support for parents at home with sick children. Services provided by Hazel Health are free to its users, all that is required is that parents sign a consent form and adult supervision. The services allow students to access immediate help when they need it.