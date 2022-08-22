VUSD adds 10 admin for academics, safety and communication

Visalia Unified School District superintendent is coming into the school year with a plan to ensure the district is addressing problem areas following survey

VISALIA – Visalia Unified will have 10 new administrative positions going into this school year as a way to address three problem areas in the district. Each issue was highlighted by parents and district board members this month.

At the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) Board of Education meeting, superintendent Kirk Shrum laid out his entry plan going into the current 2022-23 school year that launched on Aug. 11.