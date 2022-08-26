Changes coming for future VUSD graduates

“Regardless of where [students] go after high school with an extra third year of math, they’re going to be better prepared,” Villegas said.

Students will be able to follow along with all three years of standard, integrated math, which covers a variety of mathematical subjects per class. Students also have the opportunity to pursue some trickier subjects like precalculus, advanced placement statistics or calculus. In addition to those more challenging classes, which some students might shy away from, Visalia Unified also offers other classes like personal finance or sports statistics that would fit the district’s requirements.

According to Villegas, personal finance helps students better recognize the management of their funds when it comes to real world matters, like purchasing a home, managing a budget and understanding how to manage their taxes. Sports statistics teaches students to look at the percentages, ratios and overall mathematical probability when it comes to sports, according to Thompson.