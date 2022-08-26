School threat expert returns to Tulare County

Local school districts can learn how to recognize warning signs in students and prevent violence at upcoming training conference

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Office of Education is hosting a school violence prevention conference led by school threat expert John Van Dreal.

School threat expert and psychologist John Van Dreal will be returning to Tulare County for a two-day conference to teach school district personnel how to recognize and prevent school violence. The conference will be the continuation of a school violence prevention conference Van Dreal taught back in February. It will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 in the Tulare County Office of Education’s (TCOE) Redwood Conference Center.