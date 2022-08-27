VUSD to implement new school safety system

The district board approved the adoption of the system in early July. Rick Hamilton, administrator for Industrial Technologies with VUSD, said there is not a set date for when the system will take effect on school sites, since it’s still early in the project development process. However, the current, estimated goal is to have it ready by early to mid October.

“We’re in the process of generating the purchase orders and working with the vendor. There’s some equipment involved, and that’s already been shipped,” Hamilton said. “Then there’s a whole rollout process. We have to train our folks and get [the system] all set up.”

The program’s emergency management system will be applied to all staff-issued devices in order to keep district and campus employees informed in the case of an emergency situation. According to David Rogers, chief marketing officer with Raptor Technologies, it will also be able to inform district and campus employees of potential emergencies.

“When there is an emergency, [schools] want to be able to respond quickly,” Rogers said. “That’s where emergency management software, and the panic alert buttons, that we offer are super helpful.”