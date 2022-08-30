VUSD to offer additional tutoring services for students

VUSD Superintendent Kirk Shrum talked about the tutoring system at the district board meeting on Aug. 23 as part of an update to his entry plan.

“Nothing will ever replace a phenomenal, exceptional teacher,” Shrum said. “But tools in the hands of exceptional teachers can really make a difference.”

Paper is a software that Shrum had experience with before he was hired as superintendent. While searching for someone to take over VUSD’s top job, the district conducted a survey in the community asking what they’d like to see in a superintendent. The results indicated that they would like to see a superintendent focus on academics among much else. Shrum brought knowledge of the tutoring system and incorporated it with his entry plan as a way to help students thrive in this area.