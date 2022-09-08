Tulare charter school earns platinum award for behavioral systems

ACHS is a charter high school for students from the three comprehensive sites in Tulare who are behind on credits for any reason. Both Powell and former dean of students Sara Zakarian, said that it was beneficial for the school that they were able to implement the ideals of PBIS into the curriculum from the day the school opened seven years ago.

“We started that school from the ground up. We were able to create our culture, our traditions, our mascot, our school colors,” Zakarian said. “So, because we were able to implement [PBIS] from the start, it was just built into our school.”

The first tier includes all students, and as the tiers move along, it focuses on students who are more at risk, or need more intensive specialized help. ACHS began a response to intervention (RTI) program daily, which is now being modeled throughout the comprehensive sites in the district.