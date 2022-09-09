Imagination meets innovation at Porterville Unified

Porterville students will take a course from Garner Holt Productions, animatronics creator for Disney and Universal Studios

PORTERVILLE – Adorned in white lab coats with circuit boards in hand, students learn how the animatronics industry works one wire and bolt at a time.

On Oct. 20, the Porterville Unified School District (PUSD) is taking a group of students to the Pathway’s AniMakerspace Lab for a three-day course in creating animatronics, coding and other immersive learning experiences through their partnership with Garner Holt Education Through Imagination. This is part of PUSD’s efforts to make students college ready in areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.