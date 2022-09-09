Local library school resources are just a click away

At the library, students can utilize a wide range of learning resources to help with their research assignments, general assignments, language learning and even test preparation. With databases, tutoring assistance and online services offered through the library, librarian Jonathan Waltmire said these learning tools will support local educators, schools and, in general, encourage students to adopt life-long learning skills that will help them thrive academically.

“It really lines up with [the library’s] mission, which is to enrich the lives of all [Tulare County residents] by meeting the informational, recreational, education and cultural needs of the community and atmosphere,” Waltmire said.