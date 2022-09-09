Local library school resources are just a click away

Tulare County Library reminds students, interested persons of multiple online services currently offered at the library
TULARE COUNTY – With school being back in session, the Tulare County Library reminds students of online learning services offered at their facility to help with research, learning and testing.
At the library, students can utilize a wide range of learning resources to help with their research assignments, general assignments, language learning and even test preparation. With databases, tutoring assistance and online services offered through the library, librarian Jonathan Waltmire said these learning tools will support local educators, schools and, in general, encourage students to adopt life-long learning skills that will help them thrive academically.
“It really lines up with [the library’s] mission, which is to enrich the lives of all [Tulare County residents] by meeting the informational, recreational, education and cultural needs of the community and atmosphere,” Waltmire said.
Students and others interested in utilizing the services must have a library card, which can be received by contacting their local library branch. They can be applied for in person with a photo ID, although underage applicants will need parental permission, according to Waltmire.
Students working on a research project can use one of the library’s many online resources. One of these resources is Gale Academic OneFile, a database that provides a surplus of peer-reviewed, full-text articles students can use as sources for research. These sources cover subjects like biology, chemistry, criminal justice, economics, environmental sciences, history, marketing, political sciences, psychology and others. According to a library press release, this database teaches students important research skills that follow them into their college years and beyond.
According to the Gale website, Gale Academic OneFile has millions of articles from over 17,000 scholarly journals and other authoritative sources, including thousands of podcasts, transcripts from news outlets, like NPR and CNN, and also videos from BBC Worldwide Learning.
Additionally, the library also offers other Gale databases that cover books and authors, health and wellness, gardening, opposing viewpoints, literature research and many others.
Aside from research, students who need assistance with their latest math assignment, English essay or history test can use their library cards to make use of Brainfuse’s HelpNow, an online tutoring service designed for a wide range of academic needs. The service, which can be used from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., offers live online tutoring, homework help, studying services and more. Additionally, students can make use of the Brainfuse’s writing lab, with tutors providing constructive feedback through live writing assistance, according to their user guide.
For Spanish speakers, Brainfuse also offers a foreign language lab for expert assistance and support from Spanish-speaking tutors.
The library also offers EBSCO’s Learning Express, an online source that helps with academic skill-building, test preparation and career-related resources. Thanks to the California State Library funding this learning service, the Tulare County Library is able to provide this tool for students looking to ready themselves for upcoming school tests. Additionally, elementary, middle and high school students can use Peterson’s Test and Career Prep, another service offered through Gale, to get support for subjects like math and English. Additionally, both databases offer test preparation on the ACT, SAT, AP, GRE and PSAT, among other test preparation courses, which high school and college students can use to prepare for college admission and AP tests.