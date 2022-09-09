Tulare Union takes varsity sports to the digital level

The team is currently in pre-season and York said they will compete in practice tournaments for now until the regular season begins in the spring. Most players will compete from York’s classroom, but he said some may opt to play from their own personal gaming systems at home. The program also hopes to host a local tournament for Tulare Union students. York said students will play a Super Smash Brothers tournament outside on a projector.

“I definitely see a level of passion in them for STEM and robotics related fields and especially for esports,” York said. “A lot of times [the students] will bring their friends, they hang out in [my classroom]. It’s a low stress environment, a way that they can decompress from the school day, but they’re still engaged in academic aspects.”

Esports has become increasingly more popular. Mission Oak High School also offers an esports program. Ortiz said the students don’t just sit and play video games, but they analyze film of other players and how they play each game, just like any other sport. Last year, Ortiz said there was a student in Visalia who got a scholarship to a PAC 12 school in esports.