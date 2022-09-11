Kirk Shrum inspires board incumbents to seek reelection

“I believe we hired a fantastic superintendent that takes us back to the way my city used to be back in the early 2000s,” Guerrero said. “The reason I’m running [again] is because I want to work with him to bring us back to the prominence that we had here in Visalia Unified.”

Guerrero was added onto the school board at the very start of the millennium and has experienced multiple superintendent changes, splitting VUSD into seven districts, a recession, a stadium build and a pandemic. Guerrero desires to get back to the work that the board was first doing in the 2000s, when they focused on the “bread and butter” of academics. He believes that the new leadership will be the catalyst for change that VUSD has needed.

“We did a lot of work to make ourselves better and put our nose to the grindstone,” Guerrero said. “We keep trying to make it better. I think we’re headed in that direction right now.”