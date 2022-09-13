Foundation raises funds, glasses for Woodlake High School

“They’ve been one of our biggest supporters,” Pace said. “They’ve been very willing to donate beer for other things that we’ve done like the Hall of Fame and the Woodlake awards.”

Brewfest will also have food vendors, and all of them will be Woodlake locals. The three vendors announced to attend Brewfest are: All Fired Up, Taquizas Gonzalez and Cowgirl Cookies & Cream. There will be pizza, tacos and a variety of desserts. Additionally, Move On Down is a local brass band that will be tooting their horns on stage quite literally, providing Brewfest with live music.

Proceeds will go to Woodlake High School scholarships and programs. Tickets are $40 for those wanting to taste the various craft beers, but only $10 for people who are designated drivers. On Sept. 28, ticket prices will jump up to $50 and there are only enough tickets for 150 people, so those interested in attending are encouraged to buy tickets soon. Guests must be 21 years old and up.