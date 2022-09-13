Foundation raises funds, glasses for Woodlake High School

The Woodlake High School Foundation hosts a brewfest featuring vendors and breweries with local ties
WOODLAKE – Few things go better than raising a glass of suds, all the while raising funds for education. Fortunately people will get just the opportunity at Woodlake High School Foundation’s brewfest.
On Oct. 1, the Woodlake High School Foundation will be partnering with the Woodlake Kiwanis Club to host Brewfest 2022 at Running P. Ranch. The fundraiser event will support Woodlake High School students, with multiple Woodlake high alumni and locals attending the event to represent their own local businesses.
“We had [a brewfest] pre-pandemic, that was really small, but it was really fun. So we decided to do it again,” organizer Sally Pace said. “We’re trying to highlight local businesses as well as do something that brings in a younger crowd.”
The first four breweries that have been announced to attend are Brewbakers Brewing Company, Longshot Brewery, Three Rivers Brewing Company and BellCraft Brew Co. Brewbakers is owned by two Woodlake high school alumni, Randy and Michelle Dyer, who have been significantly involved in community events.
“They’ve been one of our biggest supporters,” Pace said. “They’ve been very willing to donate beer for other things that we’ve done like the Hall of Fame and the Woodlake awards.”
Brewfest will also have food vendors, and all of them will be Woodlake locals. The three vendors announced to attend Brewfest are: All Fired Up, Taquizas Gonzalez and Cowgirl Cookies & Cream. There will be pizza, tacos and a variety of desserts. Additionally, Move On Down is a local brass band that will be tooting their horns on stage quite literally, providing Brewfest with live music.
Proceeds will go to Woodlake High School scholarships and programs. Tickets are $40 for those wanting to taste the various craft beers, but only $10 for people who are designated drivers. On Sept. 28, ticket prices will jump up to $50 and there are only enough tickets for 150 people, so those interested in attending are encouraged to buy tickets soon. Guests must be 21 years old and up.