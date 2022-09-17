VUSD class of 2028 sees new graduation requirements

Although he is not against this change to policy, Price said he believes this decision should have been discussed more so with teachers much sooner, as they are working closest with kids. He said that teachers are the people who consistently oversee student ongoings and making a policy without talking to them first is a “huge hole” in the process.

“I’m not debating the merits of whether this is a good or bad policy,” Price said. “I am debating how they formed the policy.”

Another comment came from Carla Lambert, who said she is in support of this requirement change and believes this should have been done sooner. However, she said the school’s curriculum department, educational services division and budgeting department will have to monitor student progress and provide more support for teachers and students, like materials and resources.

“It’s also going to take the support of the site administrators and all of their staff to monitor student progress to ensure that the curriculum is being taught to fidelity,” Lambert said. “They will need to provide time for teachers to talk to each other about both their successes and their challenges.”