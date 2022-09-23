Pleasant View awarded for redesigning learning

The School Superintendents Association – acronymized as AASA – nominated Pleasant View Elementary School District as the National Demonstration District. This nomination came after Pleasant View garnered attention from the AASA for their collaborative learning styles and unique take on education. Pleasant View superintendent Mark Odsather emphasized the importance of refining a student’s self-efficacy and preparing them for the world.

“The most powerful memories we have in learning are those in which there was an emotional connection. They could be good or bad, so the challenge for us is making sure every one of our kids feels known, accepted, valued and safe,” Odsather said. “Our whole vision is around building that self-efficacy through relationships.”