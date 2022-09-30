Cafe job teaches students how to grind

New cafe at Tulare County Office of Education prepares special-needs students for real-world work grinds with coffee-making, baking skills

VISALIA – Students with special needs are learning community-based skills by becoming baristas and bakers in a new cafe that serves staff at the Tulare County Office of Education.

Students from two of the 14 community based instruction classrooms (CBIC) in Tulare County practiced preparing baked goods and coffee for dozens of customers—who are also staff members—at the Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) building on Mooney Boulevard. The cafe, called Redwood Center Cafe, is located in the building’s redwood conference center, where a picket fence defines the seating area and offers four small tables for customers to enjoy their items.