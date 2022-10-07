Tulare County cracks open plans for Dinuba library remodel

County board of supervisors approves bidding process to get Dinuba Branch Library the remodel it needs

VISALIA – Dinuba’s library will receive an entirely new look to benefit an active community of patrons and combat maintenance issues with the 47-year-old building.

At the Oct. 4 meeting, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the bid documents, or documents with project plans and estimates, for the library’s remodeling project. With the documents approved, the county can soon begin the process of finding contractors interested in the remodeling project.