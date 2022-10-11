COS jumpstarts cybersecurity “boot camp”

TRC partnered with Ed2Go and designed the course to certify students in cybersecurity quickly, so that they have a head start in a job market that has grown significantly over the years. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that there were over 700,000 job openings in the cybersecurity field from 2021 to 2022. The TRC estimated that the average salary for the professionals trained in COS’s online boot camps will be $107,000, according to the press release.

The need for cybersecurity specialists is particularly important for the valley, as cyberattacks are becoming more common. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) fell victim to a cyber attack in 2021, and the cyber criminals held private information from certain email accounts “hostage,” and demanded the victims pay a ransom to get their information back. After a six-month investigation, it was determined that most of the information obtained was the name and medical information of the VUSD email account holder. These ransom-geared cyber attacks also hit KMPH FOX26, the Fresno Council of Governments and multiple ag companies in the valley, according to the press release from COS.