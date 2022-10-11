Local school district raises awareness on life-threatening drug

“There’s obviously so much we can do to watch our kids as they grow up into teens,” Tyson said. “But hopefully, [parents] will be more aware of seeing pills, or anything they don’t recognize and, hopefully, they can understand the dangers.”

According to Tyson, the sheriff’s office has noticed an increase of fentanyl found in the county. Tyson said drugs like oxycodone, hydrocodone and Percocet are more frequently becoming laced with fentanyl and, in response, there is a nationwide epidemic of overdoses by teenagers. Although there has been no indication of increased overdoses amongst the teen population in Tulare County, Tyson said the sheriff’s office’s crime division is making more arrests of individuals with fentanyl in their possession. He said this year, the crimes division have taken in 2,450 fentanyl pills as well as 27,983 grams of the drug.