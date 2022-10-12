COS training helps arborists branch off into the workforce

Trainees are being certified to trim trees through COS program, with 300 arborist jobs available in Tulare County alone

VISALIA – COS gave future tree trimmers a chance to climb to the top and jumpstart their career with a new training program.

The College of the Sequoias’ Training Resource Center (TRC) is now accepting applicants for the Utility Line Clearance Arborist Training, which certifies participants to trim trees that are too close to electrical lines. The training program is sponsored by PG&E to help alleviate the worker shortage that the industry is facing. Many of the students are encouraged to apply after they complete the certificate.