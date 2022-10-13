VUSD exceeds county test scores, superintendent strives further

“It’s good to see that we are leading some other districts within our community,” Shrum said. “Of course, what I hope for Visalia Unified is that not only do we lead next year in the data cycle as the highest performing district within the county, but I would love for us to be the highest performing district within the region, and then eventually the state.”

For Visalia Unified, 41.75% of students met or exceeded their grade-level average in CAASPP test scores for ELA. When it comes to mathematics, only 24.88% of students met or exceeded the standard, but still succeeded the average for all county school districts, which came out to 22.22%. The county average for ELA was 38.03%.

Although this can be considered a “bright spot” for Visalia schools and the district is happy with the information, Shrum said these numbers are not where the district wants to be. He said this school year sets the groundwork for a new baseline and the numbers will not be the same next year.