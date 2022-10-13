VUSD seizes opportunity for student learning expansions

“We haven’t done anything like this before,” Di Meo said. “This [program] is something brand new, so we’re thinking outside the box in very creative ways to get our kids excited about taking on these opportunities.”

According to Di Meo, once the agreements with the three campaigns are established, the new projects will kick off next semester in the spring and start off with after school programs. The district will also start intercessions over breaks, like winter break and even summer break, for students who are not interested in staying home for those long periods of time.

Elevo is a performance management platform that uses a curriculum of physically active games and sports to engage students in social and emotional services, according to the Elevo website. The platform’s potential agreement with VUSD will provide students with athletic activities, with Elevo providing the necessary equipment, staff support and taking charge of program implementation. Additionally, the platform will train one member of VUSD staff for every three Elevo coaches provided to school sites.

AIMS is a campaign that started in the Central Valley at Fresno Pacific University and provides hands-on learning opportunities for STEM education. According to the AIMS website, the organization is a nonprofit that supports students with imaginative, creative, human-centered and socially-informed approaches to learning mathematics and science, as well as culturally-relevant practices transformative to the Valley. The staff report stated that VUSD’s agreement with AIMS could provide schools with the development of STEM study units and learning materials for educators to teach students with.