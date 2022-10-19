ELECTION 2022: PUSD incumbents face fresh challengers in November election

Albeit, local school board races have no party designation. The same is true for all local positions including the board of supervisors.

Lara said it is his job to ensure students have the best opportunity to succeed and he will continue to do that. He also said he is committed to doing what is necessary to do the best and give everyone an equal chance to succeed. In addition, along with others in the nation, Lara has a main focus on improving the learning gap so many students experienced during the pandemic.

Lara believes in individuals having their own personal choices, and he said he believes he is the best candidate because he did not come in with an agenda or with the purpose of fixing something. Rather he came in because he cared about what was going on. Lara said it is concerning when individuals come in with an agenda.

Currently Porterville provides a total of 14 different pathways for their students to participate in. Lara said being a part of the process and seeing the pathways come to fruition over the years is something he is proud of. The pathways range from a military pathway, to animatronics, solar, agriculture and even cabinet making.