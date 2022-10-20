Local students expand education with help of COS scholarships

“We at the College of Sequoias Foundation, are investing in making sure that we have plenty of new teachers being educated right here locally, so that they do not have to leave town in order to get their credential,” Foster said. “They could more readily student-teach in the communities that they want to live in, which usually means that they can get job offers in the school districts that they seek teaching.”

The ITEP program began in Visalia in 2018 and the scholarship program came about the following year in 2019. This year, the $43,000 in scholarships were made possible through the COS Foundation’s Local Heroes Fund that currently has a balance of $2 million, according to the Foster. The fund is a special designation of donations the foundation has received. Foster said the funding goes to building and producing “local heroes” who work in the medical, educational, law enforcement and firefighting fields.

The program has doubled in size since it first began in 2018. The first cohort began with around 25 students. The first scholarship program granted 22 of the 25 students with scholarships and the program has now grown to hold 50 seats in each cohort.