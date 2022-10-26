David Maurer scholarship grants opportunities to Exeter students

This year the foundation raised about $60,000 at the fundraiser and Stefanie said some donations are still coming in. Each year, the foundation selects two students, one receives $16,000, or $4,000 each year for four years, and another receives $4,000, or $1,000 each year for four years.

Stefanie said this scholarship is unique because there is not a grade point average (GPA) requirement. Being that David was a farmer, the scholarship committee, made of David’s best friends, usually aims to choose a recipient in the agricultural field, however it is not mandatory. They designed the application in such a way that the committee could get to know the students in a real life way, rather than just what they can put on paper. Applicants can apply in writing and “even use a crayon” to complete the application if they so choose according to Stephanie.

“We are here to really have an impact on someone” Stephanie said, “[The recipient] is a combination of if somebody catches our eye, and if we feel like they have the potential to be something greater if we gave them this money.”

In 2020, the scholarship was created and the first scholarships were distributed in 2021. Juan Molina was the first recipient of the $16,000 reward, receiving $4,000 each year over the course of four years. Molina is a first generation college student and if it wasn’t for the scholarship, he would not be where he is today. He has since received his welding certificate and continues to take general education classes needed to complete his associates degree at College of the Sequoias.