Woodlake begins its search for next hall of fame inductees

The Woodlake High School Foundation announces its fifth year of recognizing Woodlake alumni, staff for academic and career achievements

WOODLAKE – Since 2017, the WHS foundation has inducted high-achieving individuals into the “hall of fame,” including a neurosurgeon and the first Latina Chief of Staff in the history of the United States Senate. Now they are looking for their next inductees.

The Woodlake High School (WHS) Foundation announced that its next hall of fame nomination period will begin, with applications being open until Nov. 15. This will be Woodlake’s fifth year nominating Woodlake’s most notable alumni. The candidates are eligible based on their academic achievements, involvement in the community, sports, career and art achievements. The Foundation Spring Dinner to announce the new hall of fame inductees will be held on April 28, 2023.