ELECTION 2022: Four candidates face off for two seats on LUSD board

Election time is just around the corner, and Lindsay Unified School District has four candidates on the ballot this year, but only two of them will have a seat on the board. There are two incumbents running, one of which has over 20 years of experience on the board. The challengers also all have years of education experience under their belt, with one challenger, Dennis Doane, being the former principal of John J. Cairns Continuation High School, while the other challenger, Brenda Gonzalez, was a teacher for 10 years and a religious educator for 20.