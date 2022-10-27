VUSD clears path for students to achieve higher education

“UC Merced was established not just in the Valley, but for the Valley,” Noji said.

To meet eligibility standards for UC Merced, students must complete all required A-G high school courses, which are classes that meet college entrance requirements, as well as possess and maintain a 3.5 grade point average. They also must have no less than a C grade in their classes.

Di Meo said VUSD has always arranged field trips to colleges and universities, like College of the Sequoias as well as California State University, Fresno and Fresno Pacific University. However, staff is currently working to expand those field trips so students have more opportunities to visit more four-year universities.

“Many of our students have never been to a four year campus,” Di Meo said. “Imagine how exciting it’s going to be for them to just walk on the grounds of the campus and realize that they could be there.”

The partnership with the university lines up in good timing with a new state requirement passed in June 2021, which requires all California high school students to fill out a free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. The new requirement started with the 2022-23 school year. According to a blog post from the California School Boards Association, the new approach provides students throughout the state with expanded access to financial aid to empower them as they make college and long-term career decisions. Students not interested in applying for FAFSA can opt-out by filling out a waiver.