ELECTION 2022: Former city council member seeks seat on school board

Farmersville Unified School District has five candidates in the running for the upcoming election, but only three seats are free for the taking

FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville’s school board had two incumbents jot their name on this year’s ballot, with one former city council member swooping in to grab a seat too.

Farmersville Unified School District currently has three seats open, with five candidates in the running. Among these candidates lies former city council member Ruben Macareno, who stepped away from his city duties that he said have been accomplished. If elected, he will be serving in the same board that his late brother, Martin Macareno, served on as president. Two incumbents will also be running, along with two newcomers.