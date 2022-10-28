ELECTION 2022: Only one out of seven districts is on the ballot for Exeter school board

This year, the Exeter Unified School District candidate list is looking rather short, with area 2 being the only seat going up for election

EXETER – Only two names were placed on the ballot for the EUSD school board elections this year, with both challengers having years of education experience under their belt.

Of the seven districts in the Exeter Unified School District, only area 2 is on the ballot this year, with incumbent Amanda Kay Reser Renteria running against Julie Watson. Renteria has been the principal at Woodville Elementary School and has worked in education for years. On the flip side, Watson worked at Exeter Unified School district as a personnel analyst until retirement, and also has children working in the district. Both candidates have a deep passion for helping the community of Exeter, but only one will be able to snag a seat on the board.