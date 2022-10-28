Redwood students seek to scrub human trafficking out of the Valley

Along with the car wash, there will be two other additional events going on all day. There will be a movie screening of “It’s Happening Right Here” by Hollywood director Nick Nortonn at the high school’s LJ Williams Theater. The screening starts at 7 p.m. and entry is $5. The documentary is a new film from DNA Films that informs watchers about the dangers of human trafficking and the ways it can happen in any community.

All proceeds made for the film will be donated to the student club’s leading inspiration, Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), a nonprofit organization working against human trafficking.

“Our family has been extremely involved with this non-profit since 2015,” Rashelle Nelson, Izaak’s mother, said. “We truly want to do all we can to help spread more awareness on how human trafficking exists, even in our local neighborhoods.”

Food trucks like Quesadilla Gorilla, Big Papa’s Wood Fired Pizza, A&W, Stix Churroholics and O’s Candy Pop will also set up shop in front of the theater between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for anyone looking to purchase a meal before attending the screening.