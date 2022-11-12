TUHS cozies up to the holiday’s with new play

TUHS prepares for the holiday season as their drama department gets ready to present “The Spirit of Christmas or The Story of Ernestina Scrooge” by Tom Fuller to the community. The group of students will perform several shows giving everyone a chance to participate. The show will be held in the Tulare Community Theatre on TUHS’ campus on the evenings of Dec. 7-9 at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office that opens one hour before each show.

“[This show] takes that Christmas classic and just modernizes it,” Jill Coyle, TUHS drama teacher and director said. “So I think everybody would enjoy it because it’s got a little bit of everything in it.”

“The Spirit of Christmas or The Story of Ernestina Scrooge,” is a modern adaptation of Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.” Coyle said it follows the story of a descendent of Ebenezer Scrooge and her journey throughout the holiday season.