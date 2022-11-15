VUSD begins bridging language barriers with dual immersion program

The grant is meant to provide funding over the course of three years and will provide Visalia Unified with the means to enhance the district’s current dual immersion program at Mountain View Elementary, which teaches Spanish to kindergarteners and first graders. It is known as the VISTA program, inspired by the school’s name of a mountain “view” but translated to Spanish to enhance the idea of multilingualism. It is also Visalia Unified’s first DLI program, which launched last year with a kindergarten class and expanded to first grade this year, according to Pecina.

The grant will also be used to assist the district as it figures out how to scale their DLI program. Pecina said it is still too early into the process to know exactly how the program will expand to other schools in Visalia. Mountain View Elementary was chosen for criteria like capacity and location. However, when the school district eventually takes on the discussion about how to further the program, he said they will start to talk about expanding it to other elementary grades and Visalia school sites with input from the superintendent and board of education.