Woodlake student hits national stage for FFA band

Headrick began playing instruments in fifth grade, and throughout his time in his school band he picked up a clarinet. He has played it ever since, and has never had any form of clarinet lessons outside of school. Headrick said he enjoys band because he is able to express himself through the tunes he is playing.

“My love for music just kept getting stronger and stronger throughout the years, and then when I got to high school, I just loved the high school band. It’s been so much fun,” Headrick said.

His love for music and FFA combined after his teacher, Elizabeth Thornburg, told him about the national FFA convention. When he learned about the national band, he said he didn’t apply right away. He thought about it a lot throughout his junior year, and then thought about it more in the summer, Headrick said. Then in July, he decided to send in an application and audition tape. Not too long after, he and his clarinet hit the stage at the national convention.