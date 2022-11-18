Community gobbles up Thanksgiving food items from VUSD event

Sequoia High School is a continuation program dedicated to serving the whole student, according to their website. This is the third year this event was held and it will not be the last. Reyes said they carry foodboxes on site for those who need it throughout the school year. They are also gearing up for another distribution event in December. For those who came too late can access additional food from both the Central California Food Bank and Food Link Tulare County.

“Many people face challenges and if we can offer a bit of hope and help, then we will continue to do our part,” Reyes said. “But the biggest gain is when our students, VUSD staff, and our community partners all work together for a common good, we can accomplish anything. This is the lesson I want to ensure our students walk away with. Plus part of the Sequoia school mission is ‘To flourish and lead in a diverse world to create positive change.’”