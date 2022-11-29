New mobile unit takes charity for a ride to Sunnyside Elementary School

“This was the very first of what we hope are going to be many events in the Central Valley with the mobile unit,” Victoria Rodriguez, the lead associate for Save the Children’s kindergarten readiness programs in Tulare and Fresno County said.

The mobile unit is currently housed at Sunnyside Elementary, but will be available for events around the county, according to Rodriguez. The meals will be funded through a food security grant that Rodriguez said will hopefully be a continuous one. The mobile unit will be solely for events, and will be available to each school district based on their need or planned events. In any case, she was sure to emphasize that the mobile unit was here to stay and dedicated to helping families in need.

Lucy is not the first of her kind. Save the Children has been sending these converted buses and vans to other states, as well, including Arkansas, California, Kentucky, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Washington. There are now 16 buses already on the road in these states, and 12 more are getting ready to drive off to Mississippi, Texas and West Virginia, according to a Save the Children press release.