Pandemic accelerated learning loss at 9 Tulare Co. schools

Exeter Unified Superintendent George Eddy said the district is still seeing the effects of distance learning on students. He said many students are two and three years behind grade level and it will take at least two years to get them back on track.

“I don’t like to use the pandemic as an excuse, but in all reality, closing the schools and putting him on distance learning did not help,” Eddy said.

Eddy said Exeter is not unique in it’s approach to address the learning gap and has implemented many of the same interventions as other districts. The difference is the district now heavily evaluate what is working and what is not. While districts have used testing data for decades, Eddy said there is now more of emphasis on identifying tends in the data to discern which approaches are working, who they are working for and why they aren’t working for others. Eddy said the biggest challenge is for students currently in second grade, because they are adjusting to the social, emotional, physical and mental differences of being in a classroom for the first time after spending the first two years in school at home.

“I’m hoping that this year, we have worked hard enough and students have learned, we’ll be able to catch up a little bit, because biggest hit you’re going see is your elementary [grades],” Eddy said.

The dip in higher grades was due to the lack of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. Eddy shared when he was a child, making grades to play sports or be involve and band were often the only thing motivating many students to study.