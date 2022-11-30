Tulare County Library receives funding to expand green sustainability education

As a result, the Tulare County Library is partnering with FoodLink of Tulare County and the Community Water Center in this educational initiative. They plan to provide information and resources to the communities of Visalia, Dinuba, Lindsay and Pixley at sessions in library branches in the spring. Specifics of where and when each workshop will take place is still unknown.

As it looks now, FoodLink of Tulare County will host one workshop and five separate locations, and the Community Water Center will host two different workshops at five separate locations. Each program will provide highlights about food and water issues and solutions. They will also discuss things such as starting community gardens, healthy eating habits and access to clean water. Waltmore said those who are interested should keep an eye on the library’s social media, newsletter or website as information is finalized, they will begin spreading the word.

For those who may not be able to attend the in person workshops, should not be worried. Waltmire said they will be recording each workshop and putting it in their online youtube library. Additionally, the library will host a virtual workshop teaching community members how to use their online databases. They have databases on things like gardening, horticulture, environmental studies and health and wellness. In addition to the online workshops and speakers, Waltmire said they will be purchasing additional books to be made available to the community.