Castle Rock rebuilds robotics program Lego-by-Lego

The robot was composed of Lego parts and a “brain,” which is the main system of the robot that the students had coded. Castellanoz said the coding of the robot was similar to that of an airplane when it turns. The students programmed the wheels of the robot to move for specific amounts of time, and in certain directions, that way the robot could drive itself around the track without bumping into anything. When asked if this was what they wanted to do in the future, the students had said across the board they all wanted careers in coding and robotics.

At the Central Unified Qualifier, Castellanoz said Castle Rock competed against large elementary schools, such as those in Fresno and Clovis. Still, the small-town kids of Woodlake triumphed in the competition, according to Castellanoz. Additionally, the robotics team is only a year old, and was jump started after Castellanoz began teaching in Woodlake in 2021. For being a first-year competing team, Castellanoz said the students did an outstanding job, even winning a high placing award.

“Besides the overall championship, the Core Values Award is the second biggest prize you can win there, and they won that by just showing their teamwork, their discovery, their innovations, their impact and different core value things that they focused on for this first competition,” according to Castellanoz.