Letter to the Editor: Juan Guerrero bids adieu to Visalia Unified

Dear Visalia Unified School District residents and employees,

I would like to extend my congratulations to Mr. Paul Belt on his election to the Visalia Unified Board of Education.

I’d like to thank my family, especially my wife, Stella, for supporting me as I served as a school board member.

I enjoyed watching our students grow, learn, perform in VAPA and/or play sports over many years, our students come from great families.

I am very grateful for the years I served as a school board trustee. Visalia Unified has the most dedicated, resilient and caring staff of any school district, especially our teachers.

I was privileged and honored to have worked alongside many passionate and civic minded board members over many years.

However, this current board; albeit, new to the task, committed to learn board governance and how to function as a governance team. They weathered the challenge of a pandemic, a superintendent resignation, the hiring of an interim superintendent and the filling of two vacant board seats.

But, most importantly they followed through on a promise to do a national search for a new superintendent with the help of Tulare County Superintendent, Tim Hire.

Visalia Unified is in a good spot with new superintendent, Kirk Shrum.

Great things are yet to come for the staff, students and families of Visalia Unified.

Thank you, to the residents of VUSD for allowing me to be of public service.

Respectfully,

Juan R Guerrero

Former VUSD Area 2 Trustee