VUSD stocks its schools with Narcan amid fentanyl epidemic

Pecina said the Narcan medication was received by the school district during Thanksgiving break, and were distributed to school nurses at a VUSD staff meeting on Dec. 5. The nurses will then take the Narcan back to their school sites and secure it in the storage lockers. The use of Narcan in these cases can mean life or death, as fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDPH.

“Across the nation we have seen the damaging effects of fentanyl exposure,” Pecina said. “Our school board is committed to being proactive in its response to safety situations; this is an example of our work in creating conditions to ensure students and staff have a safe place to work and learn.”

The nurses are prepared to act if the need ever arises, according to Pecina. Each school site will be stocked with two doses of the medication. Additionally, all youth service officers and emergency medical services personnel will carry Narcan, and all school health employees and administrators will also be trained on the proper use of Narcan.