Tulare County students put on their blue suede jackets

Over 40 Tulare County students will receive the symbolic blue jacket during the annual Blue Jacket Bonanza event. The jacket ceremony will be held Jan. 18, 2023 at Exeter Memorial Building at 6:30 p.m. The majority of the jackets will be given to students from Woodlake and Farmersville, with others from Visalia, Dinuba and Strathmore.

For students to receive a jacket, they must first go through an application process. The jackets are awarded based on need, as well as a student’s community service, leadership skills and dedication to the FFA program.

Tulare County first took part in the Blue Jacket Bonanza back in 2012, when they gave out only three jackets to local students. This effort was first started by the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau in 2010 after the farm bureau’s executive director, Teri Bontrager, had noticed that many of the FFA students that participated in fairs and fundraisers did not have their own jackets. In her local school district, she realized that the majority of students were involved in free and reduced lunch programs. This realization sparked her desire to help the local students in her disadvantaged community.