Tulare County schools beautify school gardens, raise chickens in space

Teachers Amy Dennis and Kim Needham from Elbow Creek Elementary School and Julie Cates from Linwood Elementary School receive ag literacy grant to promote outdoor learning and activities

TULARE COUNTY – Two teachers have committed to renovating an old school garden with their students, while another teacher is taking her students on an astronomical journey to learn how to grow livestock in outer space.

Three teachers in Tulare County were awarded with a $500 Literacy for Life grant from nonprofit California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom (CFAC) this year to use for their classrooms. The grant funding is geared toward promoting agriculture literacy in the classroom through school gardens and other outdoor classroom activities, and is sponsored by the Oreggia Family Foundation.