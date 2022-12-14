Local author inspires with tale of faith, focus and flexibility

“All of our lives are subject to time and the only thing we control is how we spend it and who we spend it with,” Campbell said. “You can’t control the outside world, all you can control is your attitude and your responses to those outside influences.”

In his book, Campbell shares his journey of living with an inoperable brain stem tumor, having radiation, experiencing daily impairments, and the ups and downs he (and his family) have faced along the way.

“Those with brain tumors, disabilities, barriers, challenges, or anyone going through anything… we cannot do it on our own!,” Campbell writes in his book jacket.

He’ll also share his answer to the questions: Why do bad things happen when there’s no reason for it? Why do five-year-olds get life-threatening brain stem tumors? What kind of hope is there to ever have an answer for a question like that? What is there to believe in these days?