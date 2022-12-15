Visalia Unified trustees to hold town halls with parents

Superintendent Kirk Shrum presented the trustee-led town halls as part of the board’s meeting schedule for the 2023-24 school year during the board’s Dec. 13 meeting. He noted school board meetings are intended to allow the public to see board decisions for transparency but are not the best format to engage with parents and community members who have questions and concerns not on the agenda.

The Brown Act, California’s open meeting law which governs how public board meetings are conducted, requires boards to allow for public comment but prohibits the board from responding to those comments if they are about issues and items not on the agenda for that meeting. The law’s intent is to prohibit the board from discussing issues without the public’s prior knowledge but in many cases is seen by the unbeknownst public as officials being indifferent, uninterested or outright uncaring about their comments. Shrum described the public comment section of the meeting as a one-way communication in which board members are not legally allowed to engage.

“What we’ve heard from our community is that they want more interactive dialogue with the board,” Superintendent Kirk Shrum said.