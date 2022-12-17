VUSD board commits to developing strategic plan

In order to help the district focus its efforts to align needed programs and redirect funding for ineffective programs, the Visalia Unified School District’s (VUSD) board unanimously approved a contract with Thru Consultancy, LLC, to develop a multi-year strategic plan for the district.

During his presentation to the board at its Dec. 13 meeting, Superintendent Kirk Shrum compared the district’s efforts to arrows going off in different directions to reach their goals. While each arrow has a self-contained goal and direction, not all of the programs are in alignment with the overall direction of the district. A strategic plan sets that overall direction and then redirects all of the arrows into a single direction, or a group of smaller arrows lining up to make a larger arrow.

“We have a lot of plans, a lot of well intentioned activities in our district … all of these things cost a lot of money and we spend a lot of money on a lot of things going in a lot of different directions,” Shrum said. “The point of a strategic plan is to align these things, increase collective impact … and create a roadmap that will guide us for the next five years.”