Valley scholarship opportunities sprout for 16th year

According to the World Ag Expo website, it takes a little more than being from a local county and filling out an application, complete with transcripts and recommendation letters, to receive the grant. To receive the scholarship, applicants must also officially graduate from the 2022-23 school year with ambitions to pursue an education in agriculture and eventually develop a career in or related to the field. Additionally, the students must either be accepted for enrollment to a four-year college or university, or they must provide the information of what colleges and universities they have applied to.

“Ag education is our core mission,” Jerry Sinift, CEO of the International Agri-Center, said. “We want to thank E.M. Tharp for continuing to host the scholarships each year and we’re proud to work with them again in 2023.”

The scholarship application can be found online at www.worldagexpo.com/attendees/scholarships. Any completed applications can be sent to: E.M. Tharp, Inc., “We Believe in Growing” scholarship, 15243 Road 192, Porterville, CA 93257, Attn: Kerissa Chapman.