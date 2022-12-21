Valley scholarship opportunities sprout for 16th year

World Ag Expo, E.M. Tharp grows educational opportunities with $10,000 scholarship to advance agriculture careers
TULARE – The International Agri-Center announced a window of opportunity for soon-to-be graduates who are looking to plant their roots in agricultural education and careers.
High school seniors from Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Kings and Kern counties are eligible to earn a $10,000 scholarship opportunity through the 16th annual “We Believe in Growing” scholarship. The scholarship is presented by the agricultural exposition World Ag Expo and the Porterville-based trucking company E.M. Tharp, Inc. and encourages students within the Central Valley to seize careers in agriculture.
“As we enter our 16th year in sponsoring the scholarship with World Ag Expo, we recognize the importance of supporting our youth and we know they are our future in agriculture,” Casey Tharp, vice president and general manager of E.M. Tharp, Inc., said. “During these economical times we feel it is more important than ever to continue supporting our students in agriculture.”
From the applicants, two lucky students will each be granted a $10,000 scholarship, which will be disbursed over the course of four years in the amount of $2,500 per year. The deadline to apply for the “We Believe in Growing” scholarship is Jan. 13, 2023. The winners of the scholarship will be announced next year in early February, and recognized during World Ag Expo.
According to the World Ag Expo website, it takes a little more than being from a local county and filling out an application, complete with transcripts and recommendation letters, to receive the grant. To receive the scholarship, applicants must also officially graduate from the 2022-23 school year with ambitions to pursue an education in agriculture and eventually develop a career in or related to the field. Additionally, the students must either be accepted for enrollment to a four-year college or university, or they must provide the information of what colleges and universities they have applied to.
“Ag education is our core mission,” Jerry Sinift, CEO of the International Agri-Center, said. “We want to thank E.M. Tharp for continuing to host the scholarships each year and we’re proud to work with them again in 2023.”
The scholarship application can be found online at www.worldagexpo.com/attendees/scholarships. Any completed applications can be sent to: E.M. Tharp, Inc., “We Believe in Growing” scholarship, 15243 Road 192, Porterville, CA 93257, Attn: Kerissa Chapman.