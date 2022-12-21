Visalia students traverse the woods for El Dorado Forestry Challenge

One of the highlights from this year’s challenge was the opportunity for students to conduct a seedling inventory and ground cover assessment at spots in Leoni. The spots were salvage logged, meaning trees were cut down following environmental damage. The damage was due to the 2021 Caldor Fire, a fire that burned over 211,000 acres in the California Eldorado National Forest, as well as areas in the Sierra Nevada in El Dorado, Amador and Alpine County.

During the learning experience, teams of students used forestry equipment to complete a field test in the woods as a way to study the depth of their knowledge in technical forestry and their skills in collecting data. With the information collected, the students used the data to come up with a plan to establish a new forest.