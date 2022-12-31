Local genealogy society helps residents branch out their family trees

On Jan. 5, 2023, the Sequoia Genealogical Society will be hosting a meeting alongside genealogist Robert Givens. The presentation is titled “What do you mean my tree isn’t accurate; using online sources to survey your tree for accuracy,” and will give participants guidance on how to search and share information about their ancestors online. It will take place at the Tulare Public Library in Tulare at 6 p.m.

“Posting the information on internet sites allows others to possibly use the information to further their research efforts, and in some cases, find family members that may have been unknown to them,” the Sequoia Genealogical Society stated in a press release.

Givens has years of experience in genealogy research under his belt, and will be sharing some of his experiences at this meeting. One of the main resources that Givens will help participants with is building their family tree with accurate documents or information that is found through the internet.