Tony Rodriguez sworn in as trustee for Tulare County Board of Education

Rodriguez succeeds Pat Hillman to represent Tulare City and Woodville school districts on the Tulare County Board of Education
TULARE COUNTY – Last month, longtime local educator Antonio “Tony” Rodriguez took the oath of office to become trustee for Area 7 on the Tulare County Board of Education, replacing Pat Hillman who retired last month.
Rodriguez’ colleagues on the board are looking forward to the administrative knowledge he has accumulated over his 25 years as an educator in the Central Valley. Trustee for Area 5 and TCOE Vice President Joe Enea is confident that Rodriguez will be a good fit for the board’s overall vision for education in Tulare County.
“What’s good for us is the administrative background that Tony brings that will be very beneficial to the board,” said Enea. “I’m very pleased that he’s coming on.”
Trustee for Area 6 Chris Reed believes in Rodriguez’ commitment to his community and is serving at an exciting time with new programs in the works but may have a challenge in adjusting to the position.
“Our service to districts, students, and grant programs are all expanding and the only challenge Tony will have is adjusting to how a county office board functions,” said Reed. “Coming from a district board is very different from a county board but I am looking forward to getting to know Tony.”
Rodriguez was raised in the Woodville area, attending Woodville High School and graduated from Monache High School in Porterville. He earned his bachelor’s in mathematics and teaching credential from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and received a master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of San Francisco.
He returned to the Central Valley with wife Rosalia, also a teacher, teaching at Tulare Joint Union High School. Rodriguez ascended the ranks from teacher to principal in 1997 and superintendent in 2017, serving until his retirement from the position in 2021.